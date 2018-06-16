A major Lexington road will be closed. Here are the details

The Lexington Police Department announced the closing of a major thoroughfare in Lexington.
Main Street in the Town of Lexington will be closed Sunday, June, 17 until Tuesday, June, 19 according to a release by Lexington Police Department. The closure will affect the downtown from the 100 block of West Main Street to the 200 block of East Main Street. The road is being closed for re-surfacing.
But the closure won't be around the clock. The Main Street resurfacing project is set to begin each night at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each morning. So Main Street will be open during the busiest parts of the day.
The resurfacing is part of the SC-6 One-Way Pair Project. The major roads initiative is meant to alleviate traffic in downtown Lexington by creating one way roads. Church Street lanes through downtown Lexington are set to become one way a southbound lanes while Lake Drive's lanes will eventually head north bound.
17, 000 vehicles per day travel on Main St, 12,500 vehicles per day on Lake Dr., and 3,500 on Church Street. When the project is finished lights on Main St. will be green 40 percent longer according to a video about the project.
Get more details on the SC-6 One-Way Pair project here.
