Bridge jumper on I-26 slows afternoon commute in Lexington County

Traffic heading west on Interstate 26 was slow-going Tuesday afternoon after a man jumped from the Piney Grove Road overpass, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
The man, who was transported to a local hospital after landing in I-26's westbound lane, jumped at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Adam Myrick said.
The condition of the man and his identity are unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. It's also unclear why he may have jumped from the bridge.
Traffic heading eastbound is mostly clear, Myrick said.
At about 3:30 p.m., deputies were close to clearing up traffic and finishing their investigation, Myrick said. About 15 minutes later, the department Tweeted that the road was clear.
