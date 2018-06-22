Five-car crash stops traffic on Huger Street ramp to I-126

Officials are cleaning up debris after a five-car crash blocked I-126 heading into Columbia Friday morning, according to a Columbia Police Department tweet.
At about 9 p.m., cars crashed near Elwood Avenue and Huger Street, closing all lanes, according to tweets from the S. C. Department of Transportation.
Left lanes of the road remained closed at about 10 a.m., according to SCDOT. Tow trucks began removing debris, opening two of the lanes.
All lanes reopened at about 10:30 a.m., according to SCDOT.
