Hurricane Matthew’s center tracking off coast but could still affect SC

1:52 Player of Week: Versatile Bemis playing big role for Chapin Pause

1:20 Team of Week: Irmo hopes for strong finish after OT win

1:33 Silent Witness- a somber Domestic Abuse Awareness Month ceremony

1:33 Silent Witness- a somber Domestic Abuse Awareness Month ceremony.mp4

2:12 Donnie Myers found guilty after testifying at DUI trial

0:30 Muschamp focused on game-planning for Georgia, not weather

1:04 Fixing Malfunction Junction - officials present plan

1:50 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein talks after her campaign stop in Columbia

5:45 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game at Boston College

1:12 Frank Martin on protests: 'You don't beat hate with hate'