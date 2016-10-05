Weather

October 5, 2016 8:37 AM

Hurricane Matthew’s center tracking off coast but could still affect SC

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

The National Hurricane Center released the latest map forecasting Hurricane Matthew, showing the category 4 hurricane is tracking off the coast but could still affect South Carolina.

The center released an advisory Wednesday morning indicating that models are showing the hurricane, which is currently off the coast of eastern Cuba, is turning northward and then will turn northeastward.

Models are currently showing it will not make landfall in South Carolina.

Hurricane Matthew is tracking roughly parallel to the U.S. coastline from Florida to South Carolina, the NWS stated.

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could affect South Carolina and neighboring states this week or weekend, even if the center remains offshore.

