Map shows Hurricane Matthew taking sharper turn east, now category 3

Meteorologists are now calling Hurricane Matthew a category 3 hurricane, and the latest models are showing the storm will turn east off the coast of South Carolina.
The latest weather map released at 11 a.m. Wednesday shows Hurricane Matthew taking a harder turn east than previously predicted.
After the storm heads north from Cuba, it is expected to take a sharp turn eastward off the coast of the southern tip of coastal South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center reported hurricane conditions will gradually diminish over portions of eastern Cuba today. The storm is expected to remain at a category 3 or stronger as it moves through the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida.
