October 5, 2016 11:14 PM

Hurricane Matthew still threat to SC coast, according to latest tracking map

Posted by Jeff Kidd

The National Hurricane Center released the latest map forecasting Hurricane Matthew, showing the category 4 hurricane skirting the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts before turning east into the Atlantic.

The center released an advisory at 11 p.m. Wednesday, when the storm was north of Cuba and south of Florida with sustained winds of 115 mph. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.

The map indicates it could be off South Carolina’s coast by about Saturday morning and just offshore of the North Carolina-South Carolina border by 8 p.m. that day, with sustained winds weakening significantly in that span.

Satellite imagery indicates the hurricane is becoming more tightly organized, with the eye beginning to reappear, according to a report at Weather Underground. That suggests an increase in windspeed is about to occur.

