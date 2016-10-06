Hurricane Matthew expected to strengthen from category 3 to category 4

The National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Matthew will likely strengthen today from a category 3 to a category 4 hurricane as it moves over the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida.
Maximum winds of 125 mph were reported in the Bahamas as of 8 a.m. Thursday, and the storm is likely to produce “devastating impacts from storm surge, extreme winds and heavy rain” in east Florida tonight.
The hurricane is expected to track roughly parallel to the coastline from Florida to South Carolina.
The NHC’s latest map shows the storm then turning east off the cast of South Carolina Sunday then turning south and sitting in the Atlantic through Tuesday morning.
The center did report by Friday morning, land interaction may cause the storm to weaken some and winds could decrease.
A hurricane watch in effect from the North Altamaha Sound in Georgia to the South Santee River in South Carolina. The area can expected three to five feet of water above normal levels.
South Carolina should expect hurricane conditions by early Saturday night, with tropical storm conditions possible Friday night.
