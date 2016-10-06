Hurricane Matthew puts southern SC coast under hurricane warning

As Hurricane Matthew heads toward the mainland U.S., officials issued a hurricane warning for part of the South Carolina coast.
The National Hurricane Center put northern Golden Beach, Fla., up to Edisto Beach, S.C., under a hurricane warning as of Thursday morning. Hurricane Matthew is expected to run parallel to the coast from Florida up through most of the length of South Carolina before it turns east then southeast back toward the Bahamas and Florida early next week.
The S.C. counties under a hurricane warning are: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Berkeley and Charleston. A warning means hurricane-force winds (greater than 74 mph) are expected within 36 hours.
North of Edisto Beach up to South Santee River is under a hurricane watch.
Some areas have been upgraded to a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Warning. Latest tropical headlines: pic.twitter.com/QrfAtwQTEr— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 6, 2016
Weather officials warned water could reach three to five feet above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide in those areas.
“There is the possibility of life-threatening inundation during the next 48 hours from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River,” an NHC public advisory stated Thursday morning.
The hurricane is heading from the Bahamas toward the east coast of Florida, and it is expected to strengthen during the rest of the day then potentially weaken through land interaction.
The NHC also said hurricane winds increase rapidly with height, and residents of high-rise buildings are at particular risk of strong winds. Winds at the top of a 30-story building will average one Saffir-Simpson category higher than winds near the surface.
