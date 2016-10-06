Thursday photos: SC prepares for Hurricane Matthew

Pool chairs are submerged under water at the Ocean Club condominiums in the Wild Dunes resort in preparation for Hurricane Matthew on the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, October 6, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP
A patron walks into the open for business pub that is boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Matthew on Sullivan's Island, S.C., Thursday, October 6, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP
Troy Cooper takes down a restaurant sign at Home Team BBQ in preparation for Hurricane Matthew on Sullivan's Island, S.C., Thursday, October 6, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP
A worker places plywood over a homes window in preparation for Hurricane Matthew on Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, October 6, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP
Ronnie Townsend climbs a ladder with a sheet of plywood as he and others work to secure a thrid-story window on a home ahead of Hurricane Matthew Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in the historic Battery section of Charleston, S.C. Hundreds of thousands of anxious people boarded up their homes and businesses and grabbed a few belongings to flee inland as Hurricane Matthew gained strength and roared toward the Southeast seaboard on Thursday.
John Bazemore
AP
North Myrtle Beach public safety officials line Hwy. 17 Business in North Myrtle Beach with signs indicating evacuation routes in advance of Hurricane Matthew's effects Thursday.
JASON LEE
The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News
Myrtle Beach is nearly empty on Thursday as Hurricane Matthew skirts the east coast.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News
The early morning waves fall apart leaving surfers frustrated and hoping for better action on Thursday in Myrtle Beach.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The early morning waves fall apart leaving surfers frustrated and hoping for better action on Thursday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Matthew heads up the east coast.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News
Bill Lyles sits on a park bench at Breach Inlet looking out over on-coming Hurricane Matthew on Sullivan's Island, S.C., Thursday, October 6, 2016. Lyles said he would make a decision later today if he was going to evacuate.
Mic Smith
AP
A man tapes shutters closed to secure a window on a home ahead of Hurricane Matthew Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in the historic Battery section of Charleston, S.C. Hundreds of thousands of anxious people boarded up their homes and businesses and grabbed a few belongings to flee inland as Hurricane Matthew gained strength and roared toward the Southeast seaboard on Thursday.
John Bazemore
AP
Myrtle Beach is nearly empty on Thursday as Hurricane Matthew heads up the east coast.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News
The early morning waves fall apart leaving surfers frustrated and hoping for better action on Thursday in Myrtle Beach from Hurricane Matthew.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News
Myrtle Beach is nearly empty on Thursday as Hurricane Matthew heads up the east coast.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News
Children walk around a boarded up gas station in preparation for Hurricane Matthew on Sullivan's Island, S.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. All schools are closed around the Charleston area for Hurricane Matthew.
Mic Smith
AP