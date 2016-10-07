All of SC coast now under hurricane warning, with landfall possible

The entire coast of South Carolina is under a hurricane warning as of 11 a.m. Friday.
A warning means hurricane force winds are expected in the area within the next 36 hours. The warning is in effect from Cocoa Beach, Fla., to Surf City, N.C.
The latest forecast track takes Hurricane Matthew right along the SC coast all day Saturday, and a landfall somewhere in the Palmetto State is possible. According to the National Weather Service, the latest forecast “brings the storm within 15 miles of Charleston Harbor around 8 a.m. Saturday.”
After that, Matthew is projected to be near the Carolinas border by Friday night, meaning the entire coast of South Carolina would experience hurricane force winds Saturday. Forecasters still believe the storm will turn out to sea on Sunday and Monday.
“Hurricane Matthew’s path has shifted closer/higher along SC coast. Coastal residents should evacuate NOW,” the SC Emergency Management Division tweeted on Friday. “Life threatening storm surge (over 8 feet) expected on SC coast. Coastal residents should move inland.”
The eye of Hurricane Matthew at 11 a.m. Friday was about 95 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla., and the northernmost rain bands from the storm were approaching the southeastern coast of South Carolina.
The storm has sustained winds of 120 mph.
The latest #HurricaneMatthew projected path takes the storm right along the SC coast all day Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1hB80lzc4x— The State Newspaper (@thestate) October 7, 2016
Life threatening storm surge (over 8 feet) expected on SC coast. Coastal residents should move inland. DIRE for barrier islands. #Matthew— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 7, 2016
Latest forecast of #Matthew brings the storm within 15 miles of Charleston Harbor around 8am Sat. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/pR0UyN9wJV— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 7, 2016
Outer rainbands slowly approaching from the south. #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/2tuhEUcMGI— Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) October 7, 2016
Comments