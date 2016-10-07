Hurricane Matthew preparations in Columbia

Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawley's Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.
A couple is set to marry in Rock Hill after evacuating Charleston, due to Hurricane Matthew. The bride and groom had planned for two years for a ceremony on the coast, but thanks to the kindness of strangers, their nuptials are back on for Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest storm to hit South Florida in more than a decade, slogged its way across the Bahamas Thursday morning and began its steady and strengthening trek toward the state’s coastline.
Business is brisk at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island Thursday morning Oct. 6, 2016. It is one of the stores open as Hurricane Matthew nears the eastern seaboard of the United States. .