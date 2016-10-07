Hurricane Matthew preparations in Columbia

Jay Desjardins and Ed Mills stage sandbags at TD Bank in Five Points in preparation for the rain that will come from Hurricane Matthew
tdominick@thestate.com

70 dogs rescued from Hurricane Matthew

Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawley's Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.

Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida

Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest storm to hit South Florida in more than a decade, slogged its way across the Bahamas Thursday morning and began its steady and strengthening trek toward the state’s coastline.

