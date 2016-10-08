Hurricane Matthew's affects on lower Richland

Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County near Columbia.
Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

State

Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby thinks the town may have been Hurricane Matthew's ground zero in South Carolina. Debris was strewn across Palmetto Boulevard from homes next to the Atlantic Ocean.

