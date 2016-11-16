Smoke wafts across state, part of Midlands under ‘code red’ air alert

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC Pause

1:28 Flying with the Packet and Gazette: Kite Day on Hilton Head

1:08 When the F35B jets return to Beaufort, things are returning to normal

5:01 Gamecocks beat Monmouth: Frank Martin talks USC's buzzer-beater

1:34 Deputies enlist businesses to fight drugs and other illegal activity

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

4:20 P.J. Dozier, Sindarius Thornwell speak after win over Monmouth

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida