Smoke wafts across state, part of Midlands under ‘code red’ air alert

Air quality in parts of the Midlands has worsened since Tuesday, and everyone is encouraged to stay indoors as wild fires in the mountains continue to burn.
The National Weather Service issued a code red air quality alert Wednesday morning for several areas of the Midlands, which was under a code orange Tuesday. The alert is in effect until midnight.
This includes several areas of the Midlands, though some cities and towns east of Columbia – including Bishopville, Camden, Elgin, Lugoff and Sumter, are under a code orange.
The Lowcountry is also under a code orange.
During a code red alert, children and adults, especially those with respiratory diseases, should limit outdoor exertion and exposure, according to the NWS.
The smoke can irritate eyes and the respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases, the alert stated.
Residents in areas with a code red or a code oranges should keep windows and doors closed, air filters clean and air intakes for air conditioners and heating unites closed.
The smoke is coming from wild fires in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, which are sending large plumes of smoke and creating unhealthy breathing conditions.
The S.C. Forestry Commission reported modest growth at a fire on Pinnacle Mountain Monday, which grew from 2,312 acres Sunday to 2,765 acres by late Monday.
This was due to firefighters doing burnout operations, meaning they set fire inside of a control line to consume fuel between the edge of the fire and the control line.
