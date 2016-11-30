Columbia to see near-record high temperatures Wednesday

While you may want to carry a light rain jacket Wednesday, leave your warm winter coats at home.
The National Weather Service predicted today’s high in Columbia will be about 81 degrees today.
Columbia set its record high of 82 degrees for Nov. 30 in 1991, NWS reported.
The record low for today is 19 degrees, set in 1959.
Columbia will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and will have a 30 percent chance of precipitation with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Gusts were predicted to be as high as 30 mph.
Marginal to slight chance of severe weather today. Thunderstorms will move into the area late this afternoon/evening. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/LNQQs3hCR4— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) November 30, 2016
