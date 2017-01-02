Snow possible for Midlands as temps turn cold again

There is a small possibility of snow this weekend in the Midlands. However, colder temperatures are very likely.
There is potential for snow between Friday night and Sunday morning, said meteorologist Whitney Smith with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
As of Monday, however, Smith said her confidence that it will snow is low due to differences in weather models. Those models should be more accurate closer to the weekend.
“They’re not all showing the same winter weather scenario,” Smith said. “But there is some potential (for snow).”
Smith said the chance for any precipitation between Friday and Sunday is 20 percent to 30 percent.
Smith said it will be colder toward the end of the week.
Columbia likely will have a high in the 50s Thursday. By Saturday, the high will be in the lower 40s.
“It’s definitely going to get a lot colder,” she said. “Whether the moisture is going to line up with colder temperatures (is in limbo).”
Comments