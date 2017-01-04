‘Snow likely’ this weekend followed by temps well below freezing

National Weather Service officials said Monday there was a small possibility of snow for this weekend, but that prediction is quickly changing.
The chance of snow for Friday and Saturday increased from 40 percent Tuesday to 60 percent Wednesday morning, according to weather.gov.
Friday will start off with a 30 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 50, NWS reported.
That night, there’s a 60 percent chance of rain and then snow. The low will be about 30 degrees, and between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible.
On Saturday, the high will be about 35 degrees and there’s a 60 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m.
Most of Richland County, Lexington County, Kershaw County, Newberry County and others to the north and west have better chances of receiving snow, NWS reported.
The low Saturday will dip to around 20 degrees.
Sunday’s high will be near 37 degrees with a low of 18.
Check out the latest information on possible winter weather for this coming weekend. pic.twitter.com/m60lQN2Oo3— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 3, 2017
