Parts of Midlands could get up to 4 inches of snow

1:20 Why is the Cedar Creek area colder than Columbia Pause

1:07 Snowfall in Columbia, a lot or a little?

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:08 When the F35B jets return to Beaufort, things are returning to normal

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

4:30 Thornwell, Dozier after win at Georgia

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

6:11 Frank Martin reacts after road win vs. Georgia

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens