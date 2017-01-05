Parts of Midlands could get up to 4 inches of snow

Forecasts are predicting some areas of the Midlands could receive up to four inches of snow this weekend.
The National Weather Service reported the Pee Dee Region and the northern Midlands could get two to four inches of snow.
The central Midlands, which includes the Columbia metro area, could receive one to two inches of snow.
Sleet is expected to be more of a factor in the southern Midlands.
Friday’s high will be 50 degrees in Columbia, and that night the low will barely get below freezing at 31 degrees.
As temperatures drop, there’s a 70 percent chance of a wintry mix starting early Saturday morning about 4 a.m.
With temperatures peaking to about 35 degrees Saturday, snow is likely before 1 p.m. followed by a freezing drizzle between 1 and 2 p.m. and then a chance of drizzle afterward.
Saturday has a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
After the winter weather occurs, Saturday’s low will drop to 19 degrees.
Sunday’s predicted high is 38 degrees with a low dipping back down into the teens to 15.
