Columbia could face severe weather, damaging wind over weekend

Columbia could be facing severe weather this weekend with two days of thunderstorms and a possible damaging wind threat.
Hunter Coleman, a senior forecaster at National Weather Service Columbia, said “the ingredients are in place for some severe weather.” He called the thunderstorms likely, but the severity is more in question. He added getting two rounds of storms, starting late on Saturday, also factors in.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands at marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday and a slight risk on Sunday.
Severe weather possible over the next 3 days across south. Primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail. https://t.co/jR7P20Wa75 pic.twitter.com/5Lk3UeFiAP— NWS (@NWS) January 20, 2017
