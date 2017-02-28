Weather

February 28, 2017 2:16 PM

Much of SC facing severe weather threat Wednesday

By Jane Moon Dail

COLUMBIA, SC

The Midlands could see its share of severe weather this week.

The National Weather Service in Columbia is monitoring a developing storm system that could bring severe thunderstorms to most of the Midlands and the Central Savannah River Area Wednesday.

NWS reported the biggest threat appears to be from a line of storms that are predicted to move from the northwest to the southeast between 8 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday.

The storms could bring winds possibly stronger than 60 mph.

NWS reported there is also a low threat of hail and tornadoes.

The storm line is predicted to move through the area quickly, so flooding rains are not expected.

