Much of SC facing severe weather threat Wednesday

The Midlands could see its share of severe weather this week.
The National Weather Service in Columbia is monitoring a developing storm system that could bring severe thunderstorms to most of the Midlands and the Central Savannah River Area Wednesday.
NWS reported the biggest threat appears to be from a line of storms that are predicted to move from the northwest to the southeast between 8 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday.
Temps will warm up again tomorrow and possibly reach the mid 80s on Wednesday ahead of a front. Possible severe storms late Wed & Wed ngt. pic.twitter.com/fBeiWaUARR— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) February 28, 2017
The storms could bring winds possibly stronger than 60 mph.
NWS reported there is also a low threat of hail and tornadoes.
The storm line is predicted to move through the area quickly, so flooding rains are not expected.
