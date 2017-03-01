Damaging winds to blow through Midlands; tornadoes and hail possible

South Carolina is in for a roller coaster of weather through the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service in Columbia is predicting a line of thunderstorms will roll into the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area Wednesday night that will bring strong winds, lightning and a small possibility of tornadoes and hail.
Meteorologists with NWS said there is a high chance of severe weather north of the Interstate 20 corridor.
Wednesday temperatures will also set a record, with a high of 87 compared to the previous record of 83 recorded in 1997. Lows for Wednesday night should be in the upper 50s.
NWS issued a lake wind advisory Wednesday, with winds as strong as 35 mph in area lakes in the afternoon.
NWS reported winds causing “widespread damage” could be as strong as 70 mph between 7 p.m. through 1 a.m. Thursday.
NWS meteorologists said hail up to 1-inch in diameter is possible, which could damage vehicles. Tornadoes for Wednesday night are possible but not likely. Heavy rainfall is not expected, so there is almost no possibility of flash floods.
On Thursday, a cold front will move east and create cooler and drier conditions. Humidity will be low Thursday and Friday and could create some fire weather concerns.
Temperatures should cool down during the weekend, with frost and freezing conditions possible Saturday and Sunday.
