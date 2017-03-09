Weekend weather could remind you it’s still technically winter

Though temperatures could reach into the upper 70s Friday, the weekend forecast showcases how fickle Columbia’s weather can be.
National Weather Service meteorologists have reported this winter has been unseasonably warm, and that could continue until this weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting Friday’s high in Columbia could be around 78 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and a low of 41 that night.
Though NWS reported this winter could be one of the warmest in recorded history, spring does not technically start until March 20.
This weekend could be a prime example of why with temperatures that could be freezing.
Saturday may be chillier, with a predicted high of 60 and low of 39 and up to a 70 percent chance of rain.
Sunday could be even colder, with a predicted high of 45 degree, a low of 32 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain.
NWS was not predicting any winter weather for the weekend as of Thursday afternoon, though it did indicate a freeze warning may be issued later.
Weather officials also warned of possible fire danger noon through 7 p.m. Friday, with winds up to 25 mph combined with low relative humidity.
