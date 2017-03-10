Rain ‘mixed with snow’ possible for region this weekend

Weather officials are predicting a possibilit of a wintry mix during a cold front this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Columbia reported a system pushing into the region early Sunday morning could bring rainfall “possibly mixed with snow.”
The precipitation Sunday morning is expected to be between a quarter of an inch to a half inch.
Temperatures are expected to cool down this weekend, with a predicted high of 58 degrees Saturday, a low of 37 degrees Saturday night with up to a 70 percent chance of rain.
Sunday is expected to be cooler with a predicted high of 44 degrees, a low of 33 and up to a 70 percent chance of rain that day.
Any precipitation that moves through after Sunday morning is expected to remain a cold rain, NWS reported.
Weather officials are expecting little impact to roadways outside of usual wet road condition hazards.
