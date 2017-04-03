Storms could bring tornadoes, hail the size of pingpong balls

A line of thunderstorms expected to move through the Midlands Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to weather officials.
The National Weather Service reported scattered supercell thunderstorms could develop early Monday afternoon as a warm front lifts north of the Midlands. The greatest chances of severe weather is expected between 1 and 8 p.m.
Winds could blow as fast as 70 mph, and pingpong ball-sized hail as big as 1.5 inches in diameter could fall. Weather officials also predicted a slight chance of tornadoes during the severe weather.
NWS reported damaging winds will likely be the greatest threat as the line moves through the area. The winds could damage trees, power lines, roofs, windows and mobile homes. Vehicles could also be damaged if hail occurs.
Chances of flooding in the Midlands was predicted to be fairly low though not completely ruled out.
In response to the prediction of severe weather, Lexington-Richland School District Five is canceling all afterschool activities Monday. This includes afterschool programs for elementary schools and all sporting events.
Lexington one also canceled afterschool activities.
Richland One also canceled Monday’s afterschool activities, though afterschool child care programs at the district’s schools will continue to operate as scheduled.
Lexington One
Check back for updates.
Comments