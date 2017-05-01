Severe weather headed towards the Midlands

The state is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday, the National Weather Service in Columbia said Sunday. A cold front will move across the area from the west, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.
Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com
Five Points braces for flooding

Weather

Five Points braces for flooding

Businesses in Five Points were preparing for flooding from expected severe weather on Wednesday. Some business owners placed sand bags around their entrances while police positioned barricades around the district in case they have to close the roadways.

Snow scenes around Lexington

Weather

Snow scenes around Lexington

Snow began falling early Sunday morning around the Midlands. For people in Lexington , SC the trip to church or to the store was extra special.

Editor's Choice Videos