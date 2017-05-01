Severe weather headed towards the Midlands

The state is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday, the National Weather Service in Columbia said Sunday. A cold front will move across the area from the west, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.
Matt Walshmwalsh@thestate.com
Businesses in Five Points were preparing for flooding from expected severe weather on Wednesday. Some business owners placed sand bags around their entrances while police positioned barricades around the district in case they have to close the roadways.
Cleanup continues in Beaufort County after Hurricane Matthew. The Henry Robinson Boardwalk in Port Royal is covered with a foot of marsh grass. For Jahleel Witter and Chris Thompson, it made for a long day of work, removing the grass.