May 12, 2017 10:39 AM

Hazardous weather could shake up weekend plans

By Jane Moon Dail

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Friday afternoon showers could turn severe overnight and into the weekend, weather officials reported.

The National Weather Service reported low pressure and a cold front may approach the Columbia area Friday afternoon.

Precipitation in the area may start around 3 p.m. with showers and thunderstorms.

NWS is predicting a 60 percent chance of strong and severe thunderstorms in the Midlands Friday night, mainly after 11 p.m. Rainfall between a quarter inch and half inch is possible.

An NWS hazardous weather outlook stated the storms could bring damaging winds and hail.

Saturday is expected to remain cool with a high of 75, though showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly before 3 p.m.

Weather experts are predicting the showers and thunderstorms should clear up by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Life is a Cycle event planned for Saturday has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to the City of Columbia. A new ride date will be announced here.

Check back for updates.

