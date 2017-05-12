Hazardous weather could shake up weekend plans

Friday afternoon showers could turn severe overnight and into the weekend, weather officials reported.
The National Weather Service reported low pressure and a cold front may approach the Columbia area Friday afternoon.
Precipitation in the area may start around 3 p.m. with showers and thunderstorms.
NWS is predicting a 60 percent chance of strong and severe thunderstorms in the Midlands Friday night, mainly after 11 p.m. Rainfall between a quarter inch and half inch is possible.
An NWS hazardous weather outlook stated the storms could bring damaging winds and hail.
Saturday is expected to remain cool with a high of 75, though showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly before 3 p.m.
Weather experts are predicting the showers and thunderstorms should clear up by 8 p.m. Saturday.
Life is a Cycle event planned for Saturday has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to the City of Columbia. A new ride date will be announced here.
