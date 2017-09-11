From Charleston to Hilton Head, Irma on social media

As expected, Irma is all over social media.
Here are some recent tweets...
From Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore about the possible high tides in Charleston Harbor:
This 10.23' forecast would tie for 2nd at Charleston Harbor since records have been kept. pic.twitter.com/pZ7Txi97Ts— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 11, 2017
From Trooper Bob SCHP, video of waves crashing along the Battery in Charleston:
Waves breaking over the wall at the Battery in downtown Charleston. #Irma pic.twitter.com/XsN9r5rJaJ— Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) September 11, 2017
Associated Press retweet of a tornado on Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms, South Carolina. #Irma https://t.co/bNUNz2jC6i— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) September 11, 2017
Island Packet retweeted video of waves at Hilton Head Island
YIKES. Waves crashing into HHI plantation on the north end #irmaHHI @StuMakesBeats video pic.twitter.com/JLzThPX9x6— Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) September 11, 2017
And from Charleston Weather
9.23’ in the harbor. Within five hundredths of a foot of Matthew’s record for #3 all-time in Charleston Harbor.— Charleston Weather (@chswx) September 11, 2017
