Rainy weather is possible in the Midlands on Sunday and to start the week.
Rainy weather is possible in the Midlands on Sunday and to start the week. Kim Kim Foster-Tobin The State/File photo
Rainy weather is possible in the Midlands on Sunday and to start the week. Kim Kim Foster-Tobin The State/File photo

Weather

Severe weather, tornadoes possible Sunday across South Carolina

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 1:43 PM

Showers and thunderstorms associated with moisture from Tropical Storm Nate could impact South Carolina’s weather on Sunday afternoon and evening.

There’s a slight chance of a tornado or two in the Palmetto State, forecasters say.

“A band of thunderstorms will move through portions of GA/SC this afternoon generating a marginal risk of a brief tornado and damaging winds,” according to the National Weather Service.

That marginal risk is for the western half of the state and includes much of Lexington County and a portion of Richland County, according to a map tweeted by the Weather Service’s Columbia office.

Showers were just entering the Upstate of South Carolina shortly after lunchtime Sunday. The Columbia area officially has a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday afternoon and 50 percent Sunday night.

“Tonight Nate will continue moving northeastward and continue spreading rainfall across the region,” forecasters reported.

Nate made landfall Sunday in Mississippi as a hurricane, the first hurricane to make landfall in that state since Katrina in 2005.

The chance for wet weather continues into the week, with a 50 percent chance of rain daily in the Columbia area through Thursday. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s will continue until the end of the week, when low 80s will be the norm.

“A cold front will approach the area by Thursday followed by drier weather into next weekend,” according to the Weather Service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Maria tracks north and east

Hurricane Maria tracks north and east 0:36

Hurricane Maria tracks north and east
Track of Hurricane Maria edges east 0:35

Track of Hurricane Maria edges east
Hurricane Maria's path turns east 0:39

Hurricane Maria's path turns east

View More Video