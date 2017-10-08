School among structures damaged from possible tornadoes across SC

Severe weather and possible tornadoes from the eastern-most remnants of Tropical Storm Nate caused damage across South Carolina on Sunday.
There were 21 tornadoes reported from Newberry County westward to multiple Upstate counties and into western North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
Laurens Academy in Laurens will close Monday to assess damage to its campus.
“We are thankful for God’s protection today from the severe weather,” the school said Sunday evening on its Facebook page. “LA sustained some exterior damage to our gym, playground and athletic fields, along with some downed trees throughout the campus.”
Storm teams will investigate specific sites this week to officially declare the damage as being caused by tornadoes or high winds.
Preliminary local storm reports via the National Weather Service are as follows:
▪ Chappells in Newberry County: Law enforcement reported a house roof severely damaged and multiple sheds demolished on Salter Road near Highway 39; downed trees.
▪ Cross Hill in Laurens County: building damage; downed power lines.
▪ Waterloo in Laurens County: Several trees uprooted or snapped along Highway 39 near Beaverdam Church Road.
▪ Laurens in Laurens County: Numerous trees down with many snapped along Highway 49 near Laurens Academy.
▪ Laurens in Laurens County: Significant damage reported to houses around Cashew Trail and Curry Road area.
▪ Norris in Pickens County: Police department reports multiple trees and power lines down.
▪ Pickens in Pickens County: multiple trees and power lines down.
▪ Liberty in Pickens County: Several roofs torn off homes along Liberty Highway.
▪ Liberty in Pickens County: Single-family home lost roof along Bradley Drive.
▪ Enoree in Spartanburg County: Trees down and snapped in half, with one damaging a fence.
▪ Pauline in Spartanburg County: Trees down along Friendship Church Road and Blackstock Road.
▪ Pauline in Spartanburg County: Structure damaged along with up to 50 trees down near Highways 150 and 215.
▪ Buffalo near Union County: Damage reported to trailer siding and storage building; downed trees; flag pole broken.
Nate made landfall Sunday in Mississippi as a hurricane, the first hurricane to make landfall in that state since Katrina in 2005.
The chance for wet weather continues into the week, with a 50 percent chance of rain daily in the Columbia area through Thursday. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s will continue until the end of the week.
