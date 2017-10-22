Umbrellas and raincoats could be needed Monday in the Midlands

Wet weather is in the forecast for Columbia and the Midlands on Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
The good news is the bad weather isn’t expected to last too long.
Rain showers are expected to start late Sunday night, and carry on through the early hours Monday before increasing during the day and evening, according to NWS Columbia.
A cold front will move through the Southeast over the next few days. Showers, t-storms and a marginal threat of severe weather Mon/Mon night pic.twitter.com/7OremmSoVe— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 22, 2017
In spite of the showers, temperatures aren’t expected to drop. Even as it rains on Sunday night, it’s expected to be close to 70 degrees and reach a possible high of 75 Monday, according to the NWS Columbia forecast.
Not much rain is expected to fall Sunday, but the total will increase Monday. Currently there’s a 30 percent chance of significant rain Sunday night, a percentage that climbs to 80 percent during the day Monday and even higher to 90 percent in the evening.
Thunderstorms are also forecast Monday after 9 a.m., with a Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, according to NWS Columbia.
The current forecast calls for the heaviest weather to impact the Midlands between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, according to the NWS Columbia forecast.
The forecast calls for the weather to clear up after that, with a nice day expected on Tuesday. There’s currently no forecast for precipitation but sunny skies and a high of 75 are expected, a trend that could last for the rest of the week.
It continues a trend of cooler weather after what had been an unusually warm September and early October.
Even though the first full day of fall was a month ago, for three weeks nobody noticed much change in the weather because high pressure kept hanging over the Atlantic Ocean. That pushed warm air toward South Carolina and caused record high temperatures.
This month, Columbia had multiple nights when overnight lows only dropped to the upper 70s, breaking records on some days.
That won’t be the case this week. Nightly temperatures are forecast to be 47, 41, 45 and 52 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.
Enjoy this nice weather, showers and thunderstorms will be back early this coming week. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/nqncYAsnJi— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 21, 2017
WPC continues the slight risk of heavy rainfall and flooding over the south central U.S. into Monday. pic.twitter.com/j9KkfRLVVi— NWS (@NWS) October 22, 2017
Seven-day Forecast
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. High near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 3 a.m. Low around 58. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Source: National Weather Service
