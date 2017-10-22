A palm tree is seen through raindrops on a window at the Cross Hill shoppoing center in Columbia. S.C.
Weather

Umbrellas and raincoats could be needed Monday in the Midlands

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 22, 2017 4:09 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Wet weather is in the forecast for Columbia and the Midlands on Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

The good news is the bad weather isn’t expected to last too long.

Rain showers are expected to start late Sunday night, and carry on through the early hours Monday before increasing during the day and evening, according to NWS Columbia.

In spite of the showers, temperatures aren’t expected to drop. Even as it rains on Sunday night, it’s expected to be close to 70 degrees and reach a possible high of 75 Monday, according to the NWS Columbia forecast.

Not much rain is expected to fall Sunday, but the total will increase Monday. Currently there’s a 30 percent chance of significant rain Sunday night, a percentage that climbs to 80 percent during the day Monday and even higher to 90 percent in the evening.

Thunderstorms are also forecast Monday after 9 a.m., with a Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, according to NWS Columbia.

The current forecast calls for the heaviest weather to impact the Midlands between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, according to the NWS Columbia forecast.

The forecast calls for the weather to clear up after that, with a nice day expected on Tuesday. There’s currently no forecast for precipitation but sunny skies and a high of 75 are expected, a trend that could last for the rest of the week.

It continues a trend of cooler weather after what had been an unusually warm September and early October.

Even though the first full day of fall was a month ago, for three weeks nobody noticed much change in the weather because high pressure kept hanging over the Atlantic Ocean. That pushed warm air toward South Carolina and caused record high temperatures.

This month, Columbia had multiple nights when overnight lows only dropped to the upper 70s, breaking records on some days.

That won’t be the case this week. Nightly temperatures are forecast to be 47, 41, 45 and 52 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

Seven-day Forecast

Tonight

A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. High near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 3 a.m. Low around 58. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Source: National Weather Service

