Why you’ll need a jacket Sunday in the Midlands

If you expect to spend time outside on Sunday, or Sunday night, plan on bundling up.
That’s because the National Weather Service in Columbia has released a forecast calling for chilly temperatures.
The possible high temperature for Sunday is 56 degrees. Don’t count on basking in the sunshine to help warm you up, because clear skies and bright sunshine will be scarce.
It’s expected to be a cloudy and windy day, according to NWS Columbia. The forecast calls for a Northeast wind around 6 mph.
As the little sunlight the Midlands is expected to get fades, area residents might have it replaced by rain.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m., the NWS Columbia said in its forecast. Skies will continue to be cloudy, and temperatures will be around 45 degrees.
The rain is expected to continue through Monday, as most people begin their work/school week, with wet conditions greeting them on morning commutes. Temperatures could rise to the mid 60s on Monday, according to the seven-day forecast.
That seems to be what’s forecast for the rest of the week, although overnight temperatures on Monday and Tuesday could dip into the 30s, but should remain above freezing.
Seven-day forecast
Sunday
Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Rain likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Source: National Weather Service Columbia
Comments