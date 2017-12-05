Midlands weather forecast calls for rain jackets today, heavier stuff rest of week

This fall has been pleasantly warm in the Midlands. But that’s about to change, significantly.
That’s because the National Weather Service in Columbia has released a forecast calling for chilly temperatures.
The cold weather is part of a major shift across the eastern half of the United States, which is predicted to develop over the next three or four days. The cold will start Wednesday and drop through the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to stay warm Tuesday, with a possible high of 73 degrees. But things will begin to deteriorate overnight when showers and thunderstorms are likely, according to NWS Columbia.
The showers are expected to continue into the Wednesday morning commute, and could last all day. The possible high temperature is 57 degrees, which will drop into the low 40s overnight.
Rain could continue on Thursday, but the temperature will continue to drop, with a possible high of 51 degrees before returning to the low 40s after dark.
Things will really get cold on Friday, and stay that way through the weekend. Friday’s high temperature is expected to be 48, but will drop below freezing overnight, according to NWS Columbia.
Saturday will be sunny, but that’s about it, with a crisp high of 49 degrees predicted, with a possible low of 29. Sunday is expected to be the same, according to NWS Columbia, with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 31.
Frigid weather isn’t expected to be the norm this winter, however. The federal Climate Prediction Center’s winter outlook says a potential La Niña, or cooling of Pacific waters, could produce a winter in the Carolinas that is drier and warmer than usual.
But the cold will dominate South Carolina this week, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville. Charleston and Myrtle Beach temperatures are expected to vacillate between the 50s and 30s, while Greenville will go back and forth between the 40s and 20s.
Weekly forecast
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Low around 53. South wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Showers likely before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain, mainly between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 31.
SOURCE: National Weather Service Columbia
