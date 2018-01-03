More Videos

  • Snow! Rare flakes fall in the Midlands

    Snow flurries were spotted at Caughman Road Park near Hopkins, S.C.

Snow flurries were spotted at Caughman Road Park near Hopkins, S.C. arenner@thestate.com
Snow flurries were spotted at Caughman Road Park near Hopkins, S.C. arenner@thestate.com

Weather

Midlands residents don’t need skis yet as light snow is spotted, much more across SC

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 03:32 PM

UPDATED 51 MINUTES AGO

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the forecasts were verified and Southern snow lovers began to rejoice.

That’s because that was when the first verified reports of the white stuff falling from the sky came in.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Richland and Lexington counties, and other parts of the Midlands, after the system bringing snow to parts of South Carolina shifted westward.

  • Snow falling in Sumter

    As predicted large, puffy snowflakes began falling in Sumter.

Snow falling in Sumter

As predicted large, puffy snowflakes began falling in Sumter.

tglantz@thestate.com

The first confirmed reports of snowfall in the Midlands came from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and in the town of Lexington. The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed both reports on Twitter.

While the flakes were few and flimsy in the Midlands as of 3 p.m., it was much heavier along the South Carolina coast. Significant amounts of snow was coming down in Charleston, where it was accumulating on the ground.

Hilton Head Island also saw a substanstial amount of snow come down by the afternoon. If you don’t like the cold, but want to see the snow you won’t be left out. There are options to watch the snow fall from the comfort of your home.

The snow brought some new tourists to the Lowcountry, snowmen.

