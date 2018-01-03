Midlands residents don’t need skis yet as light snow is spotted, much more across SC

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the forecasts were verified and Southern snow lovers began to rejoice.
That’s because that was when the first verified reports of the white stuff falling from the sky came in.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Richland and Lexington counties, and other parts of the Midlands, after the system bringing snow to parts of South Carolina shifted westward.
Never miss a local story.
The first confirmed reports of snowfall in the Midlands came from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and in the town of Lexington. The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed both reports on Twitter.
First #snowflakes @TownLexingtonSC very small and very light @NWSColumbia pic.twitter.com/ac9foq8eGc— Leonard (@CordWx) January 3, 2018
2:17 PM - We're seeing a few flakes here @CAEAirport #scwx #caewx— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 3, 2018
@NWSColumbia Snow is really coming down and building up fast here in Cameron SC! pic.twitter.com/Jj3zNCD2Ox— Jen Ray (@JenRay) January 3, 2018
Orangeburg Airport has a nice coating. Automated station at the airport is now reporting moderate snow and 1/2 mile visibilities. pic.twitter.com/SMZ1rlnuYQ— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 3, 2018
While the flakes were few and flimsy in the Midlands as of 3 p.m., it was much heavier along the South Carolina coast. Significant amounts of snow was coming down in Charleston, where it was accumulating on the ground.
A frosty day in Charleston ❄️ Who is excited about playing in the snow today‽— Charleston Krewe (@CharlestonKrewe) January 3, 2018
[: Ali Powell ] pic.twitter.com/VO6elNd2kA
Video of snow falling near S’ville on I-26. Seeing less traffic now than I did an hour ago. We are working 72 incidents between Jasper/Charleston now. pic.twitter.com/yXJWucb4i7— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 3, 2018
A little southern charm meets a little snow.— Brian Smith WTVC (@StormTrackBrian) January 3, 2018
Big flakes flying at the 1860s Poinsette House in Charleston, SC.
Video Credit: 86 Cannon (The house) #Snow pic.twitter.com/RbzkeOeZaZ
Charleston, SC .. RT @NicJonesReports: Snow is coming DOWN in DOWNtown Charleston! This is the scene on Meeting Street pic.twitter.com/aJECIJTpsx— WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) January 3, 2018
@RobStormTeam2 @StormTeam2WCBD Coming down good on James Island!#Snowmageddon2018 #Charlestonsnow pic.twitter.com/QNbweOspm8— Nikki Bowie (@bowie_nikki) January 3, 2018
Never thought I would see snow in Charleston...but a fun surprise pic.twitter.com/JOiiP0unfQ— Barb Sherwood (@BSherSB) January 3, 2018
Snow on palm trees! Charleston SC 2018 pic.twitter.com/l85gyXR4Vi— Lathronia Jefferson (@LathroniaJ) January 3, 2018
A #SaintBernard puppy, throws signs of caution to the wind and suddenly feels at home in #WestAshley #Charleston during the #snow. @CRBJ @chswx #chswx #chsnews #dogs #CHS #SC pic.twitter.com/milaCkECIc— Ryan Wilcox (@RyeWilcox) January 3, 2018
Charleston snow is here. How much are we supposed to get? News said 1-2 in but we already have double that. pic.twitter.com/s4BPVFWqZN— BrayingAss (@thebrayingass) January 3, 2018
Snow in North Charleston! (Sissy the boxer) pic.twitter.com/XmcTb18yt1— vivian gregory (@viv4usc) January 3, 2018
Hilton Head Island also saw a substanstial amount of snow come down by the afternoon. If you don’t like the cold, but want to see the snow you won’t be left out. There are options to watch the snow fall from the comfort of your home.
The snow brought some new tourists to the Lowcountry, snowmen.
❄️❄️❄️❄️ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/dF77N2xr7T— RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) January 3, 2018
Snow on Hilton Head Island today. First snowfall here in years. pic.twitter.com/p4a8K97lVe— Bob Denomme (@DenommeBob) January 3, 2018
beautiful quiet snow falling on the leaves, oops— FishFry (@thedailyfishfry) January 3, 2018
Hilton Head Snow #chswx Hilton Head Island@hiltonhead_news @islandpacket pic.twitter.com/xYq84uDKtj
Snow Day! #hhi #hiltonheadsnow pic.twitter.com/hX69WVISlJ— Lindy Felix (@lindyhhi) January 3, 2018
A snow storm on the coast of SC. We are inland from Hilton Head, SC. No golfing today! https://t.co/CNtvHG4tqP pic.twitter.com/9SOjjOlBAU— Sheri Shepherd Levy (@SheriSLevy) January 3, 2018
Snow and ice on Hilton Head Island.....what a strange sight pic.twitter.com/BhZIetS8C3— Tammie schalue (@schalue_tammie) January 3, 2018
Snow snowwwh snowwwh! I Love this global warming! Hilton Head,SC pic.twitter.com/QaGy7N3TpK— Christopher Wegmann (@ChristopherWeg3) January 3, 2018
Comments