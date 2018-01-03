Eastern Midlands see greatest impact of winter snowfall

While Columbia residents were waiting for the snow to fall, their counterparts in Charleston were swamped with by the white stuff.
Literally somewhere in between the Palmetto State’s two largest cities was Sumter County. And as the middle ground, it felt the greatest impact of the winter weather of any area in the Midlands.
Unlike Richland, Lexington and Kershaw counties, and much of the rest of the Midlands, Sumter County was under a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, as opposed to a Winter Weather Advisory.
It was validated as Sumter County received between 2-4 inches of snowfall by 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The western edge of Sumter County wasn’t as significantly impacted as the rest of the area, moving east toward Charleston and the heaviest snowfall in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported it completed pretreating the section of I-95 that runs through Sumter by noon. The SCDOT continues to monitor all major roads and bridges for wet and icy conditions following the snow.
In spite of the extra efforts, NWS Columbia is warning drivers to take caution.
“Snow and ice covered roads will remain dangerous all night!” NWS Columbia posted on Twitter.
The snow seemed to be a welcome sight in Sumter, based on reactions on social media. Many Midlands residents in Sumter shared videos and posted their thoughts on Twitter.
Live from Sumter. Snow coming down hard pic.twitter.com/aKl34LJTdd— Zan Tracy Pender (@ZTPender) January 3, 2018
My parents are in Sumter & it looks like a winter wonderland! No snow love for us in the ATL!— Michelle Jenkins (@mjenkinspink) January 3, 2018
The snow is starting to pick up on Rt. 378 in Sumter. One truck is off the road, into the trees pic.twitter.com/UQqjQZmcwH— Kayla Binette (@kaylabinette) January 3, 2018
@JaniceDean @rickreichmuth @AdamKlotzFNC snow in Sumter South Carolina pic.twitter.com/XH1LBjmHT2— Caroline Richardson (@MetacarolineR) January 3, 2018
I love it!! ❄️ I had a friend send me this video of the snow between Columbia and Sumter! What's it like where you are?! @wis10 pic.twitter.com/iGhmcgmtIC— Mary King (@MaryKingTV) January 3, 2018
Snow day in Sumter!!! @WLTX pic.twitter.com/arpv4ZOjry— Imani cox (@MrsEldredge95) January 3, 2018
SNOW. ❄️ Look at this. The clouds just opened up in Sumter. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/vdv1lGGLaD— Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) January 3, 2018
Lmao my mom showing us snow in Sumter my brothers talking about “Mom can we go to Sumter” lmao— Sabrina (@dulyXloca) January 3, 2018
The snow has stopped and a small peek at a sunset in Sumter County SC. #weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/NrZRP17Z1K— Derek Harken (@bowhunter_2w1) January 3, 2018
@Midlands_Wx a good 4 inches + of snow in Sumter! pic.twitter.com/WimwAmczkc— Christopher Miller (@Cmill_95) January 3, 2018
Celebrating the snow is South Carolina. Here’s Joe Turbeville of Sumter. pic.twitter.com/SyPFPCwcS6— JR Berry WLTX (@JRBerryWLTX) January 3, 2018
Brought the snow from Jersey to Sumter ❄️ pic.twitter.com/yex7e9zFR5— Golden girl ✨ (@_LovelyJasminee) January 3, 2018
