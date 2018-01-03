More Videos

    Heavy snowfall in Sumter is causing roads to become impassable. Businesses are closing early and sending employees home.

Heavy snowfall in Sumter is causing roads to become impassable. Businesses are closing early and sending employees home. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Heavy snowfall in Sumter is causing roads to become impassable. Businesses are closing early and sending employees home. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Weather

Eastern Midlands see greatest impact of winter snowfall

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 04:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SUMTER, SC

While Columbia residents were waiting for the snow to fall, their counterparts in Charleston were swamped with by the white stuff.

Literally somewhere in between the Palmetto State’s two largest cities was Sumter County. And as the middle ground, it felt the greatest impact of the winter weather of any area in the Midlands.

    As predicted large, puffy snowflakes began falling in Sumter.

As predicted large, puffy snowflakes began falling in Sumter.

Unlike Richland, Lexington and Kershaw counties, and much of the rest of the Midlands, Sumter County was under a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, as opposed to a Winter Weather Advisory.

It was validated as Sumter County received between 2-4 inches of snowfall by 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The western edge of Sumter County wasn’t as significantly impacted as the rest of the area, moving east toward Charleston and the heaviest snowfall in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported it completed pretreating the section of I-95 that runs through Sumter by noon. The SCDOT continues to monitor all major roads and bridges for wet and icy conditions following the snow.

In spite of the extra efforts, NWS Columbia is warning drivers to take caution.

“Snow and ice covered roads will remain dangerous all night!” NWS Columbia posted on Twitter.

The snow seemed to be a welcome sight in Sumter, based on reactions on social media. Many Midlands residents in Sumter shared videos and posted their thoughts on Twitter.

