Eastern Midlands see greatest impact of winter snowfall

While Columbia residents were waiting for the snow to fall, their counterparts in Charleston were swamped with by the white stuff.

Literally somewhere in between the Palmetto State’s two largest cities was Sumter County. And as the middle ground, it felt the greatest impact of the winter weather of any area in the Midlands.

More Videos 0:34 A parking lot snowball fight, and other snow fun in Sumter Pause 0:32 Snow! Rare flakes fall in the Midlands 0:16 Snow falling in Sumter 0:48 Snow falls along US-21 toward Orangeburg 1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 0:36 Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snow falling in Sumter As predicted large, puffy snowflakes began falling in Sumter. Snow falling in Sumter As predicted large, puffy snowflakes began falling in Sumter. tglantz@thestate.com

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unlike Richland, Lexington and Kershaw counties, and much of the rest of the Midlands, Sumter County was under a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, as opposed to a Winter Weather Advisory.

It was validated as Sumter County received between 2-4 inches of snowfall by 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The western edge of Sumter County wasn’t as significantly impacted as the rest of the area, moving east toward Charleston and the heaviest snowfall in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported it completed pretreating the section of I-95 that runs through Sumter by noon. The SCDOT continues to monitor all major roads and bridges for wet and icy conditions following the snow.

In spite of the extra efforts, NWS Columbia is warning drivers to take caution.

“Snow and ice covered roads will remain dangerous all night!” NWS Columbia posted on Twitter.

The snow seemed to be a welcome sight in Sumter, based on reactions on social media. Many Midlands residents in Sumter shared videos and posted their thoughts on Twitter.