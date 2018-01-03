Tim Scott makes most of SC winter storm by playing in the snow

Never let it be said that Tim Scott doesn’t know how to make the best of a bad situation.
The U.S. Senator was seen playing in the snow during the winter storm that hit South Carolina Wednesday.
Flights from Charleston to D.C. cancelled. Alternative transportation methods unsuccessful. #BoogieBoardsAreForTheBeach pic.twitter.com/z0fZquqNuB— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2018
After warning his Twitter followers to be safe in the “wild weather,” Scott had some fun with the winter elements.
First, South Carolina’s junior senator scanned what looked like the backyard of his Charleston home. He called the video that he posted on Twitter, “My Weather Channel audition.”
My Weather Channel audition. pic.twitter.com/XF2jeaesBP— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2018
Wild weather in the Lowcountry and Grand Strand, stay safe today everyone, and keep up to date with road conditions and closures! #scwx— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2018
The fun was just starting for Scott, who was recently praised by President Donald Trump for his work on passing a Republican tax bill. He tweeted out another video, an action video.
If he were on the water, what Scott was doing could best be described as water skiing, but this definitely wasn’t skiing on the snow. Scott was kneeling on a boogie board, holding onto a vehicle that couldn’t possibly have been a snowmobile, because who has a snowmobile in South Carolina?
But Scott was ready for a ride behind the vehicle, that had a camera fixed on the senator. Like he was a rodeo bull rider, Scott lasted about 8 seconds before letting go and softening his wipeout in the snow by rolling around, causing him to lose his hat as the camera and vehicle pulled away.
It’s at that moment a person behind the camera can be heard saying in a shaky voice, “Senator, please don’t hurt yourself.”
Showing off a sense of humor, Scott posted the video on Twitter, adding “Flights from Charleston to D.C. cancelled. Alternative transportation methods unsuccessful.”
After cautioning safety with the previous tweet, it was appropriate that Scott added the hashtag “#BoogieBoardsAreForTheBeach.”
