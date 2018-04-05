This hurricane season could be worse than average, forecasters say

Buckle in, South Carolina, researchers say the East Coast should prepare for an above-average hurricane season.
Researchers predict this year, the Atlantic will see seven hurricanes, with three of those reaching Category 3, 4 or 5, according to a forecast from Colorado State University.
The three major hurricanes will likely have wind speeds reaching at least 111 miles-per-hour, according to the forecast.
There is a chance of escaping landfall, though. Researchers believe there is a 39 percent chance of a hurricane hitting the East Coast, according to the forecast. The chance of a major hurricane hitting South Carolina's coast this year is only about 5.2 percent, though.
The forecast also predicts 14 storms that will be worthy of naming.
The good news is this season won't be nearly as notable as last years, with three major hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- whipping into the U.S. and it's territories. Researchers are comparing the upcoming year to 2011, which boasted four major hurricanes that largely did not make landfall on the East Coast until they were downgraded.
