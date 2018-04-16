Thousands in the Midlands still without power after Sunday's storms

Though the sun is out and the rain has passed, thousands of Midlands customers remain without power, according to SCE&G.
Among customers without power is Leaphart Elementary School, which is releasing students early because of the outage, according to a Lexington-Richland School District 5 statement.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, about 1,300 SCE&G customers were without power in Lexington County. More than 1,200 in Richland County and 400 in Fairfield County still didn't have power.
Leaphart is the only school is the district without power, and will release students at 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the district statement. The district is working with SCE&G to determine when power will be restored.
About 50,000 of SCE&G's 700,000-plus customers were without power at the height of the storms Sunday afternoon.
Two tornadoes touched down in Lexington and Irmo Sunday at about 2:15, causing damage to homes in both areas. The rest of the midlands were rocked with severe storms, and National Weather Service meteorologists were working Monday morning to determine if there were more tornadoes in the area.
