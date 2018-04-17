4 tornadoes hit Midlands on Sunday, damaging nearly a dozen homes

Meteorologist confirmed two more tornadoes touched down during the tumultuous weather that crossed the state Sunday.
In addition to the tornadoes measured in Lexington and Irmo, the National Weather Service verified an EF2 tornado in Gilbert and an EF1 tornado in Fairfield County Sunday, according to the NWS website.
The tornado in Gilbert touched down at about 2:03 p.m. near Two Notch Road and Hayes Crossing Road, according to the NWS. The storm, which had maximum wind speeds ranging from 110 to 120 miles-per-hour, traveled about three miles, uprooting and snapping trees.
Fairfield County's tornado wasn't as strong, with meteorologists estimating maximum wind speed between 95 and 105 miles-per-hour, according to the NWS. The storm started at about 2:45 p.m. about eight miles north of Ridgeway, traveling for 4.4 miles before spinning out.
The storms snapped and uprooted several trees, some of them falling onto homes, according to the NWS.
The American Redcross said 10 homes were damaged in Lexington County and eight in Fairfield County.
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes Monday morning, shortly after the storms. An EF0 tornado was measured in Lexington and an EF1 was found in Irmo.
