Tropical system could soak Memorial Day weekend for SC, southeastern U.S.

Those looking for a sunny Memorial Day weekend may be disappointed.
The deluge of rain that's covered the Midlands over the past few days could escalate as a possible tropical depression forming in the Gulf threatens to be the first named storm of the year, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday kicked off with a "marginal threat of excessive rainfall," threatening areas of South Carolina that were already home to torrents of rain earlier this week, according to the NWS forecast.
Thursday is projected to have a low chance for severe thunderstorms as a storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico moves northward, according to the forecast.
There's a 60 percent chance the storm, which has been dumping rain onto the Caribbean and Florida straights, turns into a tropical depression over the weekend. It would be the first named storm of the year — Alberto. (Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1.)
Right now, the storm is classified as an "invest," which is an area worthy of having forecast models from the National Hurricane Center, according to Weather Underground.
The Columbia area specifically has a 40 percent to 60 percent chance of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. That grows to 70 percent Monday and Tuesday. For now, there's only a slight chance of severe weather in the Midlands through the weekend, forecasters said.
Over a period of a week, southeastern U.S. states are expected to get between 3 and 5 inches of rain, according to Weather Underground.
