Gulf coast storm Alberto could flood the Midlands over Memorial Day weekend

The storm expected to dump heavy amounts of rain and flood the Midlands over Memorial Day weekend now has a name: Alberto.
The subtropical storm, which was named by the National Hurricane Center Friday morning, is expected to swing west of South Carolina, but it will send "a plume of tropical moisture" to the Palmetto State, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a warning about possible flooding and flash flooding in the area over Memorial Day weekend, saying heavy rain is likely to affect the area Sunday and Monday.
Small steams, creeks, canals and ditches may overflow, and flood waters may even enter buildings, according to the briefing. The weather may cause some road or bridge closures, including areas near and south of Interstate 20.
Flood risks will be higher in areas that received large amounts of rain in the past week.
Winds from Alberto will not likely hit the Midlands, according to the briefing.
