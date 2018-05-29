Possible tornado damages SC Midlands homes on Memorial Day

A team of surveyors from the National Weather Service is working Tuesday to confirm if a tornado hit the Midlands over Memorial Day weekend, a meteorologist said.
The possible tornado, which damaged homes and stew debris across yards, was spotted east of Cameron in Calhoun County, NWS meteorologist John Quagliariello said.
Caused by a "tropical-type air mass," the possible tornado formed at about 3 p.m. Quagliariello said. That sort of tornado tends to be short-lived and weak, he said.
Overall, Quagliariello said the damage "wasn't too significant."
More information and confirmation of a tornado may be available later.
