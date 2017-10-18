Weird

Colorado woman gets away unharmed after train rolls over her

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 12:33 AM

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.

A Colorado woman who fell asleep on train tracks was unharmed after being rolled over by a train.

The Daily Sentinel reports the woman fell asleep on the tracks near Whitewater on Sunday.

Lands End Fire Protection District Fire Chief Brian Lurvey said the woman was already up and off the tracks by the time first responders got there.

The first train engine passed over her before the train was able to fully stop and she was able to be extricated.

Lurvey said the woman had earphones in and didn't hear the train approaching.

The woman did not want to be assessed by medical crews, so very little is known about her or the reason for her behavior.

Lurvey was not sure whether she was cited by Union Pacific.

