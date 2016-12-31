Trump’s pledge of unity: Quit complaining and unify around me

1:41 P.J. Dozier wraps Memphis game Pause

1:42 Pendleton native Michael Hill explains why he chose Ohio State over Clemson

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

2:48 Deebo Samuel: USC confident passing game would work

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

6:35 Hurst, Allen-Williams with key takeaways from bowl game

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

3:33 Frank Martin wraps Memphis, updates Thornwell suspension