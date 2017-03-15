If you’re a Christian, you need to go to church. Regularly.

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief Pause

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:38 Skai Moore: 'It was the best decision for me to come back'

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:24 Playing NCAAs close to home is a good thing, Gamecocks say

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:23 South Carolina Pro Day Highlights