How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:05 Wil Crowe talks loss to Kentucky Pause 2:47 Oil drilling off of South Carolina coast is exciting and scary 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 3:07 Chad Holbrook: 'We weren't good enough to put up a fight' 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 0:31 JT's Kia Commercial 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee