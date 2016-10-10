News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
Elections 2016
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place an ad
Robert Ariail
October 10, 2016 9:59 AM
Ariail on Donald Trump['s outreach to women
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Ariail on Donald Trump['s outreach to women
Ariail on the latest storm warnings
Ariail on the SC Hurricane Matthew evacuation
Ariail on Putin and Assad
Ariail on Donald Trump's tweets
Ariail on the SC legislative corruption investigation
Clinton on the Never-Clinton Republicans
Ariail on the latest plan to bury nuclear waste in South Carolina
Trending Stories
One Myrtle Beach area pier washed away, another damaged in hurricane
Photos: Hurricane Matthew's impact on South Carolina
Gov. Haley says storm evacuation orders could be lifted soon, but roads still concern
Columbia mayor says city curfew begins at 6 p.m. Sunday
New day, same result for Gamecocks in loss to Georgia
Ariail on Donald Trump's verbal abuse of women
Ariail on the Trump-Clinton debate
Ariail on USC's loss to Kentucky
Ariail on Arnold Palmer
Ariail on the Charleston Harbor dredging project
Ariail on Charlotte police
Ariail on SC politics
Ariail on Donald Trump's charities
Ariail on the US response to terrorism
Ariail on the presidential choice
Ariail on Clemson's Dabo Swinney
Ariail on the Wells Fargo scandal
Ariail on the MOX program
Ariail on Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson
Ariail on baskets and the presidential race
Ariail on what's dogging Hillary Clinton now