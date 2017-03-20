News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Place an ad
Robert Ariail
March 20, 2017 2:04 PM
Ariail on David Pascoe's latest creation
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Ariail on David Pascoe's latest creation
Ariail on Steve Bannon
Ariail on the new brackets
Ariail on South Carolina's latest school ranking
Ariail on the GOP health plan
Ariail on President Trump's credibility
Ariail on SC road funding
Ariail on the new paranoids
Trending Stories
OH SO SWEET! GAMECOCKS BEAT DUKE!
It’s lit! USC students celebrate on campus after big NCAA win
Here are The State’s new 20 under 40 honorees. Do you know them?
Sweet Carolina: Gamecocks survive and advance
Zion Williamson staying in-state? There’s a good chance that happens
Ariail on SC highway safety
Ariail on the latest knockoff scam
Ariail on Trump's problem with the press
Ariail on an SC gas tax increase
Ariail on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian spies
Ariail on SC natural resources
Ariail on White House leaks
Ariail on President Trump's budget
Ariail on road funding
Ariails on the president's unenforceable order
Ariail on congressional town hall meetings
Ariail on the Swedish threat
Ariail on a SC gas tax increase
Ariail on President Trump's fine-tuned machine
Ariail on the McMaster Diet
Artiail's new take on SC history