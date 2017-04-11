News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Place an ad
Robert Ariail
April 11, 2017 11:22 AM
Ariail on Syria's Assad
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Ariail on Syria's Assad
Ariail on Nikki Haley's battle with the Russians
Ariail on the Syrian missle strike
Ariail on Assad
Ariail on South Carolina's new symbol
Ariail on the nuclear option
Ariail on the Trump Quest
Ariail on the Gamecocks' NCAA championship
Trending Stories
Frank Martin, Dawn Staley to receive new contracts
In rare SC case of ‘prosecutorial vindictiveness,’ Judge Toal splits the baby; each side wins
Dylann Roof pleads guilty, is given 9 life sentences
Report: Former USC lineman Boosie Whitlow lands at ACC school
Passengers ‘shaky and so disgusted’ as United forces screaming doctor off a plane
Ariail on toxic emissions
Ariail on Trump and the Freedom Caucus
Ariail on the Gamecocks' Final Four quest
Ariail on President Trump's agenda
Ariail on President Trump's latest denial
Ariail on Richard Quinn
Ariail on President Trump's rug
Ariail on the SC 5th Congressional District election
Ariail on FBI Director Comey's Trump testimony
Ariail on President Trump's budget cuts
Ariail on the SC Republican Party's predicament
Ariail on Steve Bannon
Ariail on the new brackets
Ariail on South Carolina's latest school ranking
Ariail on the GOP health plan
Ariail on President Trump's credibility