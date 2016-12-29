Endorsement: Why Rickenmann is the better choice for District 4

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:57 Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

1:02 John Latina works with USC offensive linemen

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'