Q&A with SC Senate District 26 candidate Brad Lindsey

Sen. Nikki Setzler is being challenged in the Nov. 8 election by Brad Lindsey for the Senate District 22 seat that covers parts of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda counties. The State’s editorial board sent questionnaires to both candidates. Mr. Lindsey’s responses are below.
Year of birth: 1978
Political party: Republican
1. What makes you the most qualified person to hold this position? (Be specific.)
My life experience is different than my opponent and many of the members of the Senate. I understand what it is like to work and pay your own way through college, work your way up with companies that are both small and large, and interact with people from many different walks of life. I’ve volunteered with the elderly for the past 20 years and have been a youth leader during that time. I’ve felt the pressures of business, empathized with folks as an HR and Safety Professional, and comforted those in need as a lay ministry leader.
2. What will be your top three priorities if you are elected? (100 words for each issue)
1) My top three priorities will be to strengthen families, push the passage of term limits, and enhance ethics reforms.
- Families are strengthened when life is sacred. I believe that life begins at conception and should be protected from conception until natural death. Religious liberty is a foundation of our society from Plymouth Rock until now. This right is not confined simply to the church or home, but it is a right that is taken to work and into the public arena. Government should fight to protect these rights, not continue to attempt to find ways to limit this freedom. The quality of education also helps families and should not be determined by your zip code, and as such, parents should have choices in their children’s education.
- Term limits should be adopted to limit the maximum consecutive terms of a Senator to 3 terms (12 total years). This will enhance the ability for new leadership and fresh ideas in the Senate, and will also assist in reducing the culture of corruption that exists with some of our elected officials. I will abide by this whether or not it passes.
- The Ethics reform push will include supporting the legislative session to be shortened to allow more citizen legislators, prioritize needed legislation and reduce the number of overall legislation passed. SC Elected officials should also report income sources to verify that they are not personally benefiting from legislation that is passed. The Legislators should not be allowed to police themselves and investigate their own ethics complaints secretly. These hearings should be open to the public and the Senate and House should not be in charge of this process.
3a. For non-incumbents: How would your approach to your job differ from the incumbent’s?
1) My approach would include a heart that demonstrates servant leadership and that understands that Senate District 26 does not belong to one person but it belongs to the citizens. I would have a purpose driven term with an understanding that I am not looking for this to be a career. I want to take my approach and ideas and serve for a season, and then get out of the way for the next person with good ideas to serve.
4. Describe at least one significant political position you hold that would clash with your political base.
Term limits is not popular with entrenched politicians of either party. I will work with anyone from any side to make this a reality
5. Have you ever been convicted of a crime, been disciplined by a professional licensing board or organization or had an ethics complaint filed against you? If so, please give the details.
No
6. Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been delinquent on your federal, state or local taxes? If so, please give the details.
No
7. Are there any personal details about you that voters would be interested in knowing?
1) I am a Christian and the music leader at our church and my wife of 15 years, my son, and I volunteer at several area retirement communities where we conduct religious services. I hold high level professional designations in Human Resources and Safety.
Personal information
Number of years living in the district you seek to represent:
I have lived in the District since 1989.
Family (name of spouse, number and ages of children if at home, number of grown children):
I am married to wife Melody (married May 5, 2001) and we have one son (Will –age 13).
Education:
I have an Associate Degree from Midlands Tech and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of South Carolina.
Employment, fovernmental, volunteer history:
I work as a Risk Management Consultant for Eastern Alliance Insurance Group (since 2012). I previously worked for UPS from 1997 until 2012. I have volunteered in retirement communities since I was 17 years old and have consistently done this since then. I have also taught Sunday school since age 18.
I have never run for office prior to this.
I was on the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce Issues Committee for several years representing UPS, I chaired a committee for the Midlands Education Business Alliance, and am a precinct leader with the Lexington County Republican Party.
