Letters: Joe Wilson has served SC well

A friend of mine who is running for Congress recently called his opponent a liar, and refused to recant when I pointed out that his opponent had not in fact lied.
This same friend has previously misrepresented his opponent’s record, going so far as to suggest that he admires Russian president Vladimir Putin. He’s tried to blame his opponent for damage caused by a truck hitting the Leaphart Road bridge and suggested that his opponent was missing in action after last year’s devastating floods.
As a Southerner, I see “liar” as one of the worst things you can call a man. If you refuse to take it back when it’s shown to be false, that tells me more about your character than your target’s.
Arik Bjorn is a good man, but the things he is saying about Joe Wilson are … not true. Is Mr. Bjorn lying, or merely misinformed? Joe Wilson isn’t my perfect candidate, but he has served this state well and faithfully since his election to the state Senate in 1984, and I have every reason to believe he will continue to do so. On Tuesday, I will not be voting for my friend; I will be voting for Joe Wilson.
Courtney Ballard
Gaston
Comments